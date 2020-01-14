Dundalk man smeared food on cell walls and blocked toilet with food at garda station

A 30-year-old man, who smeared food around the walls of a holding cell at Dundalk Garda Station and blocked a toilet by putting food down it, was last week given the opportunity to avoid a conviction by paying €300 to charity.

Vincent McConnon of Dungooley, Kilcurry was before Dundalk district court charged with criminal damage arising out of the incident on November 19th 2018.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard the defendant - who had been arrested for a separate offence, had caused the damage to the holding cell after being provided with a meal.

Separate charges of trespass and criminal damage at McManus' pub in Seatown on the same date and of assaulting a male and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle at Roden Place on November 27th 2018, were all struck out after Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard that witnesses in both of those cases had failed to attend to give evidence.

The Defence solicitor said her client had €100 in court for the damage caused to the holding cell.

She said he was extremely embarrassed and had been intoxicated at the time of his arrest although the solicitor stressed that was no excuse for his behaviour.

She added the defendant was going through a difficult time with alcohol at the time.

After she was told Mr. McConnon had no previous convictions, Judge McKiernan put back the case for two weeks saying she would strike out the charge if €300 euro is paid to the Turas Counselling Centre.

If not, a conviction would be recorded and a €200 fine would be imposed.