Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Chambers of Barrack Street and formerly of Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth / Delgany, Wicklow

Suddenly, on 11th January 2020. John, loving father of Dorothy and Paul, granddad of Oran, Moya and Ava, husband of Ann, brother of Theresa, Catherine, Josephine and Frances and father in law of Terry and Elaine. John be sadly missed by his son, daughter, grandchildren, wife, son in law, daughter in law, sisters, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

John will be reposing at his daughter Dorothy and Terry Mc Mahon’s home A91 PC66 Carrickrobin, Kilkerley, from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Farrell (née Sweeney) of Louth Hall, Tallanstown

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee. Predeceased by her son Séan, grandsons Joseph, Trevor and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat, Gerard and Dermot, daughters Olive and Mary, sister Lily (Matthews), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, 26 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and newfound friends in St. Joseph's.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, from 12 noon to 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.50 am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee.

The death has occurred of Gertie Gernon (née Mc Cartan) of Tullycahan, Louth Village

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. 13th January 2020. Gertie much loved wife of Stephy, dear mother of Stephen, Valerie, Linda, Greg and Vicky, and sister of the late Una Wilkie and Pat Mc Cartan. Gertie will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 5pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal from her home on Wednesday afternoon, arriving for Mass at 2pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private

The death has occurred of Anne Kenny of Pairc Thoir, Spiddal, Galway / Dundalk

Peacefully at the Galway Clinic, beloved wife of Tiernan and much loved mother of James. Sadly missed by her husband and son, brothers and sisters Kit, Ger, Brendan and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna (H91 C7 PK) on Tuesday 14th January from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 15th January at 11.00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. No flowers. Donations if desired to Cope Galway. House private.

'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis'

The death has occurred of Irene Mary Rice (née Ray) of Ednamo, Inniskeen, Louth / Omeath, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan / Ashbourne, Meath

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Philip, grandchildren Craig, Heidi, Luke and Anne Marie, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91 KW52) from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10am, to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Birches, Dundalk c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes