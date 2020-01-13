LOUTH WEATHER: Snowfall and ice possible later tonight

As Storm Brendan clears our shores this afternoon, it is possible that there may be snowfall in mountain areas and ice in places later tonight.

According to local weather expert, Louth Weather, there will be "a mix of clear spells and showers tonight. Some of these showers will be wintry, so we may see a covering odd snow over the mountains tomorrow morning. South West winds remain fresh which should prevent frosts forming, but beware of ice in sheltered locations."

Here's the forecast for the week:

MONDAY: After this morning's wind and rain, things have improved over the past few hours. There will be showers later and it will be gusty where they occur, but overall SW winds will continue to decrease slowly.

TUESDAY - A cold breezy day with moderate to fresh westerly winds. The morning should stay dry but rain looks likely for the afternoon. However if the low tracks slightly further south we may miss this rain altogether. Drier again towards evening. Max 5°C.

WEDNESDAY - Dry with lots of sunshine through Wednesday. Fresh SW winds. Max 6°C.

THURSDAY - Yet another low passes close to Ireland, bringing will be wet and windy conditions. Milder at 10°C.

FRIDAY - An improvement with some decent sunshine, dry and lighter winds than previous days.

THE WEEKEND - Dry. Good sunny spells. Light winds. Daytime temperatures around 7°C. It will however be cold at night with widespread frost.