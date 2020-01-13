Local Cllr welcomes  €14,000 funding for Men's Sheds across Louth

Local Cllr John McGahon has welcomed funding of €14,000 which has been allocated to Men’s Sheds across the county.

Cllr. John McGahon said: “My colleague Minister Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, has today confirmed that 372 Men’s & Women’s Sheds have been allocated a total of €500,000 from his Department in order to support the important community work done by these groups.

“I am delighted to confirm that funding has been allocated locally to the following Men's Sheds:

"Tullyallen Men's Shed in Tullyallen Village

€1583 allocated to connect electricity To Tullyallen Shed



Mid-Louth Men's Shed in Collon Village

€1583 allocated to the Potters Wheel and Insulation



The Cooley Peninsula Men's Shed in the Cooley Area

€1583 allocated for Tools for the shed including the table saw



Drogheda Men's Shed in Drogheda Town

€1583 for the update of the security system of the new building

Dundalk Men's Shed in Dundalk Town

€1583 allocated for facilities improvements including a Dust Extractor and Air Cleaner



Dunleer Men's Shed in Dunleer Village

€1249 for a Small Lathe for woodturning and a Projector"

Cllr McGahon added: “This funding will support these excellent local projects in the contribution they make to our local area. This capital funding will enable individual Men's Sheds to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises through the provision of small grants."

Commenting on the fact that the Women's Sheds in counties across Ireland received funding for the first time the local Cllr added:

“I am delighted to see that Women’s Sheds have also received funding from the Government for the first time. I hope the number of Women’s Sheds continues to grow in the coming years.

“Men’s and Women’s sheds have become a vital element in the fabric of our communities and have done so much to tackle social isolation."

Minister Ring said: “I introduced funding for Men’s Sheds in 2018 in recognition of the great support that they provide to men in communities across Ireland. Since its establishment less than ten years ago, the impact of the Men’s Sheds movement has been phenomenal.

“I have decided to extend this funding to Women’s Sheds. Having witnessed the exceptionally positive impact of Men’s Sheds in recent years, I’ve no doubt that the emergence of Women’s Sheds can only be a good thing for community life in Ireland.

“I’m delighted that 33 Women’s Shed Groups have availed of the funding on offer and I hope to see this number grow in coming years.”