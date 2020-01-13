UPDATE: Louth braces for Storm Brendan onslaught

As Storm Brendan barrels across the country today, Louth County Council have made available sand bags at key coastal locations in north Louth.

"Storm Brendan - Sand bags are available in strategic positions at Fair St., Ship St, Wellington Quay, Labour exchange, Baltry, Annagassan, Dundalk Town Hall, Machinery Yard, Carlingford fire station, Savages (butchers), Blackrock."

Met Eireann have issued a Level Orange severe weather alert for Louth from 8am to 3pm on Monday.

Residents in Coastal areas are advised to be aware of the threat posed by flooding tomorrow

As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland , southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 70 km / hr with gusts of 100 to 120 km/hr, higher in exposed areas.

There is a high risk of coastal flooding in Louth tomorrow as result of the incoming #StormBrendan and a higher than normal spring tide.

Residents and motorists in the following areas are advised to be particularly aware of the threat posed and not to park cars in areas prone to flooding.