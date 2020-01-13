Deaths in Louth - Monday January 13 2020

The death has occurred of Kitty Dollard (née Callan) of 93 O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at the age of 94 surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at St. Oliver Plunkett Community Unit, Dundalk.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe, sons Joe, Gerard & Joseph. Kitty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Paddy & Jim, daughters Christina & Kay, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 1 o'clock (walking) to St. Nicholas Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Francis Coogan of Newtownmoynagh, Trim, Meath / Drumcar, Louth

On January 11, 2020, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Michael and Ann and much loved brother of Tracy, Danny, Tara and Declan.

Deeply regretted by his family, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his many friends and family in Drumcar.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Trim, on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Dunderry Cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dessie (Edger) Gray of Hawthorn Close, Drogheda and formerly of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Louth



On January 11, 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Dessie (Edger). Sadly missed by his loving son Gareth, daughter Laura, son in law Paul, daughter in law Lisa, grandchildren Leah, Shauna, Abby and Killian, Maura, brother Leo, sister Enda, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30p.m.

No flowers please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maura Hughes of Glenwood, Dublin Road., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on January 12, 2020. Maura, much loved daughter of the late Paul and Mary, sister of Angela, Paul, Olive, Raymond, Hilda, Brendan and the late Eithna, Leo, Ann, and Lucy.

Maura will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 2pm until 7pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mc Quillan (née Mc Kenna) of Abbey Court., Louth Village, Louth / Monaghan



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on January 12, 2020. Kathleen beloved wife of Gabriel, dear mother of Caroline and Debbie, granny of Cealum, Brogan, Caoimhe, Lucy and Lauren, and sister of Peter, Mary, Johnny, and Francie.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister, son in law Kevin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91XW66 from 6pm until 9pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

House private.

May she rest in peace