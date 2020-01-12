Louth County Council warn 'high risk' of flooding in parts of Dundalk

With Storm Brendan set to strike the area tomorrow morning, Louth County Council have, this evening, warned of the risk of flooding in parts of Dundalk around high tide time.

According to a tweet by the local authority, there is a "High risk of flooding tomorrow (in) Dundalk, (at) Quay street, Newry road, Racecourse road, Blackrock road and Main street Blackrock (around) High Tide at 13.00hrs."