BREAKING: M1 in Dundalk at 'standstill' with emergency services at scene
According to reports this evening, the M1 motorway is at a "standstill" between exits 17 and 16 going southbound outside Dundalk.
According to witnesses, gardai and other emergency services have just arrived on scene.
There are reports the motorway is now closed between the two exits following a "bad accident".
It is understood three vehicles were involved and an ambulance is in attendance.
More as we get it.
