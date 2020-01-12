Met Éireann upgrade Louth wind warning to Status Orange

Met Eireann have this evening upgraded the wind warning for Louth to Status Orange.

As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, higher in exposed areas.



There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The warning is valid from 08:00 Monday to 15:00 Monday.

There is also a status red gale warning for all coastal areas.