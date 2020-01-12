Carrickmacross gardai issue airport minibus incident witness appeal

Gardaí in Carrickmacross, investigating the unauthorised taking of a mini bus and suspected false imprisonment of three passengers at Dublin Airport last Wednesday, are appealing for information from the public.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident, and to anyone who may have seen a white Nissan mini bus travelling from Dublin Airport via the M1 in the direction of Dundalk to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users, taxi drivers and bus drivers, who may have camera footage to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.