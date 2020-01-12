Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday, January 12, 2020

The death has occurred of PJ (Patrick) Fee, Blackstaff, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

Peacefully sourrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

P J beloved son of the late Patrick and Brigid (Teresa) Fee. Fondly rembered and sadly missed by his brothers and sisters: Margaret Mathewes, Mary Finnegan, Michael, Peter, John, Brigid Thornton, Jim, Joe, Ann Murphy, Fergal and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and entire family circle.

Reposing at home from 6pm today, Saturday, until removal Monday morning to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Chambers Barrack Street, and formerly of Kilkerly and Delgany , Co Wicklow., Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly on 11th January 2020. John loving father of Dorothy and Paul, granddad of Oran, Moya and Ava, husband of Ann, brother of Theresa, Catherine, Josephine and Frances and father in law of Terry and Elaine. John be sadly missed by his son, daughter, grandchildren, wife, son in law, daughter in law, sisters, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangments will be posted on Monday morning.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tommy Fee

Sliabh Foy Park, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk, Louth / Louth Village, Louth

Late of Channonrock, Louth Village. Peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Tommy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the residence of his brother Charlie & May Fee, Ballybarrack (Eircode A9193XA) on Sunday from 12 noon. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am (driving) to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Oncology Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. (Donation box at church) Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T042 9334240.

The death has occurred of Margaret McKeown (née Gartland) of 26 Fatima Park, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family at Our lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceasd by her parents Jimmy and Maura, brother Frank, sister Caroline, She will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Dessie, sons Jason and Des (jnr), grandchildren Chaquille, Jack and Molly, brothers Mickey, Jim, David, Alan and Cathal, sisters Ann, Mary, Regina and Catriona, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence 26 Fatima Park from 12 noon to 8pmSunday and Monday, Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am driving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Chrin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

House Private on Tuesday Morning for Family members only

The death has occurred of Paul Curley

late of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth / Termonfeckin, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being lovingly cared for by Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Predeceased by his wife Mary, parents Tom and Mary, brothers Sylvester, Pierce, Martin and Tom, sisters Rose and Doreen. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Donna, brothers Stephen and Derek, sisters Mary McGuinness and Theresa Rogers, nephews, nieces extended family relatives, friends and staff of Sunhill Nursing Home.

At Rest

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street Dundalk from Saturday evening 5pm to 7pm. Private cremation will take place on Sunday in Lakelands Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Linda Mohan

Liverpool and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Louth

Unexpectedly in Liverpool. Linda, beloved daughter of Gabriel and Carmel (née Hearty) and loving sister of Stephen and Julie Rosbotham. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken mum and dad, sister, brother and her special cousin Geraldine, sister in law Melissa, brother in-law Paul, nephews and nieces Niamh, Aidan, Andrew and Lucy, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family residence Cluan Enda Dundalk, from Sunday, 12th January, from 1pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. Family flowers only, donations please to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.