Met Éireann issue Louth weather WARNING as Storm Brendan set to hit

Met Éireann have issued a yellow wind warning for Louth.

The Yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

This warning comes into effect on Monday morning at 7am and end at midnight the same day.

This is in preparation ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan early on Monday.