Narrow Water Bridge included in "New Decade New Approach" document

Louth councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed the inclusion of the Narrow Water Bridge in the "New Decade New Approach" document released on Thursday evening and which details a deal to restore the institutions in the north of the country.

Sinn Féin Ard Chomairle has agreed to accept the deal and has taken the decision to re-enter the power-sharing institutions and nominate Ministers to the Executive.

Cllr Watters, who has been instrumental in ensuring the project was kept to the fore in Louth said: “Over my term on Louth County Council I have worked to ensure the Narrow Water Bridge project has been kept on the agenda and remains a shovel ready project."

He added: "Back in 2018 when the planning permission was scheduled to lapse I had to keep pressure on both Louth County Council and also Newry, Mourne and Down Council to ensure this did not happen and that the necessary works were carried out.”

It also emerged at that time that “Louth County Council had already spent €2 million on the project so I was very sure I wasn’t going to let them write that off. It was vital that I kept the pressure on.”

Cllr Watters is hopeful that “should this new deal be accepted we can finally see Narrow Water Bridge completed. It is imperative that this is done to further boost the tourist industry in the North Louth area.”

“I will continue to work with our Sinn Féin team to deliver this project and I am hopeful that after three years the new Assembly will be a more fair and equal power-sharing Executive and we can see projects like this come to fruition.”