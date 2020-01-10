Met Éireann: More weather warnings likely - including Louth

Met Éireann has suggested that further warnings for strong winds and heavy rainfall for the country, including Louth, are likely in the early part of next week.

The state weather body issued a 'Weather Advisory' for the country this afternoon, saying: "We are entering a period of very unsettled weather. Further warnings for strong winds and rainfall are likely to be issued in the coming days. A combination of spring tides and gales may lead to coastal flooding at times."

The advisory is valid from Monday through to Thursday midnight.