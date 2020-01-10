Louth councillor calls for water tanker to help Tallanstown residents

Local Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheridan has said Tallanstown residents without water supply need alternative solutions today in the form of a water tanker.

"I have spoken to residents in Tallanstown and Mullacrew last night and this morning who have had no water supply. Residents were aware that works yesterday and today would lead to some disruption in supply but to have no water at all is not acceptable."

He added: "I contacted Irish water seeking some solution today in the form of a tank to allow residents to have some access to free water for basic hygiene reasons. We're almost at the six month point since the boil water notice was put in place. As residents have said to me, to have no drinking water is bad enough but to have no actual supply for toilets and showers is a whole different story.

"I have received contact back from Irish Water who assure me they're reviewing the issue this morning.

"There had been planned "ice pigging" of a pipe which is the last issue of the ongoing boil water notice. The notice has been in place for 600 residents in Tallanstown since July 30 last. The "ice pigging" was scheduled prior to Christmas but then was deferred to yesterday (Thursday) and today."