Deaths in Louth - Friday January 10, 2020

The death has occurred of James Byrne of St. Michael’s Terrace, Clogherhead, Louth



Peacefully at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Sadly missed by his loving sister Bridie Mulrey (nee Byrne), nephews and nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the nursing home from 5.30pm until 7.30pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday to St. Michael's Church, Clogherhead arriving for Mass at 11am and thereafter to St. Denis' Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anne(Nancy) Crilly of Fair Street, Drogheda, Louth

The death has occurred, peacefully, in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, of Anne (Nancy) Crilly, Fair Street, Drogheda.

Sadly missed by her relatives, many friends and students to whom she taught music over many years.

Removal on Saturday at 10.15am driving to St. Peter's Church, West Street, for Requiem Mass 10.30am then driving afterwards to St. Peter's Cemetery for burial.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Matthew (Mattie) Gaughran of Lavin Park, Tullyallen, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On January 8, 2020, suddenly. Matthew (Mattie), beloved son of Eithne and the late Joe and brother of the late Joseph.

Sadly missed by his loving mam, step dad Gerry, sisters Pamela, Paula, Patricia and Rebecca, brothers Gerard and Shane, brother in law Mark, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his sister Patricia, Wood Lanes, Roschoill (Eircode A92 PY6F) on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Kirwan (née Clarke) of Duleek Street, Drogheda and formerly of Donore Road, Co Louth

On January 9, 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Elizabeth (Betty) beloved wife of the late Peter and grandmother of the late David and loving mam to Elaine, David, Monica and Mark.

Sadly missed by her family, sons in law Josh and Alan, daughter in law Brenda, grandchildren Samantha, Lee, Suzanne, Sarah, Glen and Evan, brothers Eddie and Eugene, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 3pm until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am, driving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral home private on Monday morning.

May she rest in peace



