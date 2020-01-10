Man arrested after stabbing in Louth overnight

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 50s that occurred at approximately 9.30pm last night at a residence at Knockbrack Downs, Drogheda, County Louth.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with apparent stab wounds. His condition is described as non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He was later charged and will appear before Drogheda District Court this morning Friday 10th January 2020.