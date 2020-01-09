Burst watermain could impact parts of mid-Louth through to tomorrow afternoon

According to Irish Water this evening, due to essential repairs on a burst watermain, consumers in parts of Mid-Louth may experience water disruption from this evening through to tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

The following areas may be affected are: Milestown, Maine, Lynns, Annagassan, Castlebellingham, Kilsaran, Williamstown, Greenmount, Mullins Cross, Drumleck, Wottonstown, Braganstown, Drumcar, Bolies, Drumeenagh, Dunleer and surrounding areas.

Irish Water said: "(We) understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

"The latest updates on the repair will be posted to our supply and service section. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries."