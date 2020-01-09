Transport

Driver speeding in Dundalk already disqualified and failed breath test

Gardai

David Lynch

A motorist, who was observed speeding in Dundalk town centre by gardai recently, turned out to have already been disqualified from driving and had no insurance either, when he was subsequently stopped.

However, the driver then failed a roadside breath test too.

According to Gardai, the motorist was arrested and then charged.