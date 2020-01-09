Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, January 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Linda Mohan of Liverpool and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk

Unexpectedly in Liverpool. Linda, beloved daughter of Gabriel and Carmel (née Hearty) and loving sister of Stephen and Julie Rosbotham. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken mum and dad, sister, brother and her special cousin Geraldine, sister in law Melissa, brother in-law Paul, nephews and nieces Niamh, Aidan, Andrew and Lucy, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Friday afternoon, 10th January.

The death has occurred of Martin Kirke of Lancashire, England and formerly of Knockbridge, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of St. John's Hospice, Lancashire, England, formerly of Stephenstown, Knockbridge and Mountain View, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Molly. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sarah, daughter Debbie and her mum Joan (née Hearty), brother Seamus (Blackrock), son-in-law Noel Callan, grandchildren Dara, Mia, Jack and Lucy, sister-in-law Patsy, step-children Carly and Sean, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends both in England and his home town of Dundalk.

Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon, 11th January, at 2pm in Saint Mary's Church, Knockbridge, followed by burial of ashes in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tracy Byrne of Cypress Gardens, Bay Estate and formerly of Lisheen Park, Knockbridge

Suddenly at home, 7th January 2019. Tracy, beloved daughter of Anna and the late Joseph Byrne, loving mother of Dean, Lauren and Alex, dear sister of Rosemary, Ann, Deirdre, John, David, Nial, Dermot and the late Martina and loving partner of Francis. Tracy will be sadly missed by her mother, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her mother's home in Lisheen Park A91D424 from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Colm McQuillan of Shanlis, Ardee

In his 93rd year, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his son Fergus, his brothers Liam, Brendan and Finian and his sister Máire (Sr. Brendan R.S.H.M). Sadly missed by his loving wife Clare (nee Callan), daughters Mary (Dunne) and Rose (Blakemore), sons Declan and Vincent, sons-in-law Jimmy and Adrian, daughters-in-law Helen and Joan, grandchildren Bevan, Ronan, Niamh, Sarah, Gillian, Phelim, Eimear, James, Ben, Aisling and Cara, his sister Una (O'Connell), his brother Oliver, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 DW21) on Thursday, 9th January from 3 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Missionary Society of Mill Hill. House private on Friday morning.

The death has occurred of Maura O'Dwyer (née Kelly) of Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Tipperary / Ardee, Louth / Limerick

In her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerard. Deeply regretted and mourned by her sons John and Michael (Limerick), daughters Mags (Murray) and Berna (Dublin), daughters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, son-in-law Eugene, grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Lying in repose at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee Wednesday 8th from 2 until 4 pm, thereafter reposing at Whelans Funeral Home Tipperary (E34 WD92) on Thursday 9th from 4.30 until 7.30 pm. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please. House private Friday morning please.