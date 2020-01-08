Councillors discuss removal of Hill St Bridge in Dundalk

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District January meeting heard that Tesco Ireland were not required to make a contribution towards the removal of the bridge at Hill Street in Dundalk, as they never followed up on phase 2 of the development, after the Tesco Extra was built on the Dublin Road.

Members were discussing the planned Strategic Housing Development (SHD) planning application for 114 apartments and two retail units at Connolly's Field in Dundalk, between Tesco Extra and the Avenue Road, when the topic was raised.

Due to the fact that the development is an SHD, the decision is made by An Bord Pleanála, with the local authority permitted to make submissions on the application.

The development, which is being undertaken by Sprucefield Park Ltd, will include housing aimed at those over 55 years old.

Among the issues councillors voiced at the meeting was potential flooding in the area and the issue of Hill Street Bridge. Removal of the bridge, the meeting heard, would be an important and needed development, for reasons including traffic, as well as mobility for the elderly who may move into the development.

The meeting heard that there were two phases to the Tesco development. The first part was the removal of the old shopping centre and the construction of the new Tesco Extra.

The second phase included removal of the Hill Street Bridge. Had it gone ahead, Tesco Ireland would have had to make a special contribution towards its removal. Since Tesco chose not to go ahead with phase 2, they were not required to make the contribution.

Councillors agreed at the meeting that there should still be an aim to remove the bridge, with calls for a solution to be found to achieve this aim.