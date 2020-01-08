WuXi 'pleased' with big turnout at Dundalk and Drogheda recruitment open days

An estimated 2000 people turned out to the two WuXi Biologics open days which the company held in Dundalk on Saturday, December 28 and in Drogheda on Saturday January 4.

According to a statement released by WuXi today, the open days were held to give people the local community the opportunity to hear first-hand about the range of job opportunities which the establishment of the WuXi Biologics facility in Mullagharlin on the outskirts of Dundalk will present.

When it becomes operational in 2021, the WuXi Biologics facility in Dundalk, which will employ 400 people, will be home to the largest ‘Factory of the Future’ contract manufacturing single-use biologics production facility in the world.

A second WuXi project, a WuXi Vaccines facility, which was announced in November 2019 will employ an additional 200 people when it becomes operational in 2024. This new project announced last November will manufacture a vaccine for the global market and is among the first of its kind in the industry.

The combined projects on the WuXi Campus, supported by IDA Ireland, will create several hundred new jobs. The two new facilities will provide exciting career opportunities for talent to work in a world leading and innovative BioPharma company. As it begins its 2020 recruitment programme, WuXi is looking for people with various skills from different backgrounds, both scientific and non-scientific.

At the Dundalk and Drogheda Recruitment Open Days members of the WuXi Biologics start-up team were on hand in numbers to meet and speak with attendees about jobs which will be available in Manufacturing, Engineering, Quality, Supply-Chain and other business functions.

Sharon Conlon, HR & Recruitment Lead for the WuXi Biologics facility in Dundalk said: “the WuXi team was delighted to hear at first hand the level of interest which the two WuXi projects have generated nationally and along the M1 Corridor, and we expect that a good number of near term hires will have met WuXi for the first time during the two highly successful Recruitment Open Days.

"We anticipate that a number of the hires for the WuXi Campus will come from the within the general M1 geography and that many future employees will be attracted not just by the exciting jobs and career opportunities which WuXi will provide, but also by the ease of commute and corresponding life-style attractions."

Ms Conlon added: "Ireland has become a hot-spot for talent in Biologics with many global firms operating well-established biologics medicine production facilities around the country. The WuXi Campus will look to attract talent to Dundalk not just from the Pharma and BioPharma sectors but also from other highly regulated manufacturing industries."