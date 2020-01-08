€4.2 million funding for Dundalk announced to drive job creation in the region

€4.27 million in funding has been announced today, for two projects to drive job creation in the regions, by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD.

DkIT Connect DAC is to receive €3,774,337 for its Connected Health & Wellbeing Innovation and Learning Hub, while Creative Spark CLG is to receive €500,000 for its project, Enterprise ‘FabLab’.

The funding comes as a result of the third call of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF), an open national competitive call to support regional projects that drive sustainable job creation in the regions.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Minister Humphreys said:

“The projects we are funding today are at the cutting edge of innovation. I am confident that they have the potential to make a real and lasting impact on enterprise development at both regional and national level.”

The REDF was introduced in 2017, to co-finance the development and implementation of collaborative and innovative enterprise projects that can make a significant impact on enterprise development in the regions in order to help sustain and add to employment at county, regional and national level.