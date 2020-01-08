Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Tracy Byrne, Cypress Gardens, Bay Estate and formerly of Lisheen Park, Knockbridge

Suddenly at home, 7th January 2019. Tracy, beloved daughter of Anna and the late Joseph Byrne, loving mother of Dean, Lauren and Alex, dear sister of Rosemary, Ann, Deirdre, John, David, Nial, Dermot and the late Martina and loving partner of Francis. Tracy will be sadly missed by her mother, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later