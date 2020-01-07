Breda's Charity Ball set for Bellingham Castle this month

An annual charity ball in aid of the Oncology Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda is set to take place once again this month.

Breda's Charity Ball will be held in Bellingham Castle in Castlebellingham on Saturday, January 25 at 7pm.

The ball is organised by Anthony Gerraghty and is in memory of his late wife Breda who passed away after battling cancer in July 2015.

Tickets are priced at €60 and can be bought from Anthony or Dolores by calling 0861626256.