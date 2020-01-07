Learn how to meal prep like a pro at Dundalk workshops

Looking to make a healthy change with your diet for 2020 but not sure where to start? Two words - meal prep.

When it comes to actually sticking to a healthy new diet being prepared is the key to success. It’s simple really; if you have nutritious home-cooked meals prepared ahead of time you are less likely to grab unhealthy food or takeaways when the hunger pangs set in.

If you’d love to get on the meal prep bandwagon for 2020 but don’t know where to start I would recommend heading along to one of Rachel Graham’s incredibly informative workshops. The local Nutritional Therapist and Medicinal Chef has over 25 years of experience under her belt in the food business.

Rachel at one of her recent meal prep workshops

Rachel lectures at The College of Naturopathic Medicine (on the Natural Chef Course) and runs her own medicinal cooking workshops for specific health issues including gut conditions, the menopause, and high cholesterol levels.



Ms.Graham has plenty of hands-on experience in the kitchen - the local foodie set up Eno coffee shop on Crowe Street with her husband Victor in 2008 which evolved into Eno restaurant at Roden Place from 2011 until January 2019.

So if you are looking to get the lowdown on how to meal prep like a pro you won't find a better resource than Rachel's information-packed Meal Prep classes.



Ms. Graham describes her workshops as "an introduction on how to meal prep... A how-to class showing you all the tips, tricks and hacks to batch cook for the week ahead" to help you make life “easier, tastier and healthier”.



In the workshops, which are held in Rachel’s beautiful home in Stapleton Place, attendees (places are limited to 10 people per workshop) can sample some nutritious snacks whilst Rachel gives a short presentation on how you can become a meal-prepping whizz.

One of the elements I really enjoyed when attending a workshop in November was the fact that Rachel takes the time to answer all questions related to attendees’ personal medical issues or challenges.

Being organised is half of the battle when it comes to eating healthy

Make sure to bring a notebook and a pen along because you are guaranteed to come away with a wealth of information including the essentials of meal prep - how to stock your fridge and your pantry correctly, planning your meals, shopping lists, correct food storage, and new recipes chosen for seasonality and suitability.

You’ll also come away with a planned out shopping list, recipes and handouts from the workshop.

All the recipes are nutrient-dense and can be made quickly and easily. Most recipes are multi-purpose so will create more than one meal. They are gluten-free, dairy-free and mostly plant-based, but some featured recipes also contain meat and fish. The workshop will mostly feature seasonal recipes - suitable for autumn/winter meals.

If you'd like to get ahead of the healthy eating game for 2020 you can find more information on Rachel Graham's Meal Prep workshops below:



Saturday 4th January 2020

10am - 1:30pm

SPACES AVAILABLE

Saturday 11th January 2020

SOLD OUT

Saturday 29th February 2020

10am - 1:30pm

SPACES AVAILABLE

LOCATION

All Kitchen Workshops are held in Rachel's home at Stapleton Place, Dundalk, Co. Louth



PRICE

€65 per person

AVAILABILITY

Places limited to 10 person

SEE:

www.facebook.com/ RachelGrahamNutrition/

www.rachelgraham.ie/