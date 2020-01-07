Deaths in Louth - Tuesday January 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Tommy Baldwin of Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

On January 3, 2020, peacefully at home. Tommy, much loved husband of Helen (née Lennon), dear father of Aine, Ian and Peter, loving grandad of Muireann, Liadan, Brín, Tadhg, and Clara, and brother of Mary, Eileen, Catherine, Billy and the late Breege.

Tommy will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son in law Neil, Peter’s partner Laura, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Tommy will be reposing at his home A91XF98 from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Parking will be available at Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, car park, with mini bus transportation to the wake.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dean Loftus of Dominic Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of 10 Annesley Close, Ballybough, Dublin 3



On January 5, 2020, suddenly. Dean, beloved son of Kay and Kevin and sister of Karen and brother of the late Gary and Jason. Sadly missed by his Mam, Dad, sister, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 10 Annesley Close from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Wednesday evening.

Cremation will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium on Thursday at 11 o’clock.

No flowers please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Mitchell (née McEneaney) of Lisduff, Attymon, Athenry, Co. Galway and late of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Co. Louth



Peacefully at Merlin Hospital surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brother John, sisters Breda, Olive, Dympna and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Margaret Lohan (Kilconnell), son P.J Mitchell (Lisduff, Attymon) sisters Bernadette (O'Hanlon) and Sheila (Dawson), son in-law Thomas, daughter in-law Niamh, grand children Mark, Brian, Sarah and Darragh, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Athenry on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St. Iomar's Church, Killimordaly on Wednesday at 12 noon for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gay Nally (née Reilly) of Rosevale, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On January 6, 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Gay, beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mam to Alan, Robert, Trevor and Lorraine.

Sadly missed by her family, daughters in law Serena and Mandy, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Aisling, Sophia and Alfie, brothers George and Tony, sister Lillian, sisters-in-law Eithne and Paula, brothers-in-law John and Paul, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her Home from 4pm until 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am walking to St. Mary’s Church, James Street for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Theresa Reilly (née Woods) of Corrakitt, Omeath, Co. Louth



Peacefully at the residence of her niece Jackie. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy. Also by her parents Patsy and Bridget, sisters Eileen and Maureen and brother James.

Very deeply regretted by her sisters Annie and Patty, brothers-in-law Peter McGuigan and Hugh McCaughey, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her niece Jackie Cromie, Cornamucklagh, Omeath (Eircode A91 H104) from 2.00pm Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to North Louth Hospice. A donation box will be available at both the house and church.

May she rest in peace



