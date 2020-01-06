MET EIREANN: Louth hit with weather warning

County Louth has been hit with a status yellow wind warning by Met Eireann this evening.

The warning applies to Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

According to Met Erieann: "Southerly winds gradually veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h at times during Tuesday."

The wind warning comes into effect at 6am on Tuesday and will also remain in place until 8pm on Tuesday evening.