Dundalk gardai use new mobile app in checkpoint stop

A local garda traffic unit used a new 'mobility app' during a checkpoint stop in the Ardee area at the weekend, and detected a number of alleged offences.

In an update on the Garda twitter account, it was revealed that a number of motorists were caught out by the new technology:

"Dundalk RPU conducting MIT checkpoints in Ardee area stopped these motorists for no Tax, Insurance and NCT. New mobility app showed one driver was ineligible to hold a driving licence. A second car had no Learner Plates displayed and was driving unaccompanied."

According to gardai, the cars were seized with court dates to follow.