Dundalk gardai use new mobile app in checkpoint stop
Dundalk gardai use new mobile app in checkpoint stop
A local garda traffic unit used a new 'mobility app' during a checkpoint stop in the Ardee area at the weekend, and detected a number of alleged offences.
In an update on the Garda twitter account, it was revealed that a number of motorists were caught out by the new technology:
"Dundalk RPU conducting MIT checkpoints in Ardee area stopped these motorists for no Tax, Insurance and NCT. New mobility app showed one driver was ineligible to hold a driving licence. A second car had no Learner Plates displayed and was driving unaccompanied."
According to gardai, the cars were seized with court dates to follow.
Dundalk RPU conducting MIT checkpoints in Ardee area stopped these motorists for no Tax, Insurance and NCT. New mobility app showed 1 driver was ineligible to hold a driving licence. 2nd car had no Learner Plates displayed & driving unaccompanied. Cars seized, court to follow pic.twitter.com/bkr5Vxqwps— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 5, 2020
