Seven projects submitted by Louth students for BT Young Scientists 2020

The opening ceremony of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition will take place on Wednesday, January 8 at the RDS.

There will be over 550 second-level students from across Ireland, both North and South displaying their projects at the 56th year of the event which will be attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

St Vincent’s Secondary students Erinn Leavy and Sophie McArdle with their project: ‘An Analysis of Physiological and Running Metrics in 3K Cross Country in comparison to Track and Treadmill Running’





Seven projects have been submitted by North Louth students from St Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk Grammar School and Bush Post Primary School.

Dundalk Grammar School has submitted a project in the Technology Individual category called: NOVA: Innovative Navigational Aid for the Visually Impaired.

Bush Post Primary School submitted the following projects: Money Actually Does Grow On Trees in the Biological and Ecological Group category, A study on the ethics of having children in a world being ruined by climate change in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Group, Are Screen time limits Friend or Foe in the Snapchat Generation? in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Group, To test BPA levels in water before and after exposure to sunlight, in different types of bottles in the Biological and Ecological Group and finally Foot and mouth disease - 20 years on in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Group.

St Vincent’s Secondary School submitted the project: An Analysis of Physiological and Running Metrics in 3K Cross Country in comparison to Track and Treadmill Running in the Biological and Ecological Group.

There will be plenty happening at Ireland’s largest educational science fair for teenagers - a special event called Nextipedia will take place during the Young Scientists Exhibition on Wednesday, January 8 between 8am and 3pm.



The event is a business leaders’ symposium hosted by Liz Bonnin featuring a fantastic line up of speakers, including Professor Brian Cox, who will be sharing their inspiring stories and insights into the challenges and opportunities that technological innovation offers, with a specific lens on sustainability and Ireland’s 2050 carbon-neutral objective. Registration is required at www.pub.btnextipedia.com/register

The final awards ceremony where the 2020 winners will be revealed will take place on Friday, January 10 at 5:30 and will be attended by Minister of Education and Skills, Joe McHugh T.D. Over 140 awards will be handed out to participating students.

Founded in 1965, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is much more than a competition; it is an unforgettable experience of a lifetime for the students who take part.



The Young Scientists’ Exhibition was the brainchild of two UCD Physics researchers, a Carmelite Priest, the Rev Dr Burke and Dr Tony Scott. In the US in 1963 they discovered “science fairs” and tailored the idea for Ireland.

The exhibition itself is the final stage in the competition which is open to all second-level students from Ireland, both North and South. As well as the 550 student projects on display, there are a further four exhibition halls filled with science and technology-based exhibits and entertainment, making it a thrilling event for those who enter and for general visitors too.

Keep up to date at: www.btyoungscientist.com