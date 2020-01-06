This week's weather forecast for Louth

With the country back up and running after the Christmas break, the first full week of the New Year has dawned and local weather expert Louth Weather has the forecast for the next seven days.

The trend of late is more towards so-called "boring" weather, ie. nothing too cold and not too much rain either.

"Apart from early Monday and Saturday there will be very little rain. Windy Tuesday evening and Friday night. Temperatures down on recent weeks, but Tuesday will be very mild."

Here's Louth Weather's detailed day-by-day forecast:

MONDAY - A wet morning but a big improvement from midday as dry sunny weather spreads east. Moderate occasionally fresh westerly winds. Mild at 11°C.

Dry and clear this evening and for the early part of tonight. Cloudy later. Minimum 7°C.

TUESDAY - A cloudy but mostly dry day. Some patchy rain on and off throughout the morning and afternoon but amounts should be small. Dry with some clear spells by evening. Fresh SW winds, strongest late afternoon / early evening. Very mild at 14°C.

WEDNESDAY - Cloudy but dry. Light to moderate SW winds. Much cooler at 7°C. Where skies clear Wednesday night, frost will develop.

THURSDAY - Again mainly cloudy but dry. Moderate southerly winds. Max 7°C. Frost likely Thursday night.

FRIDAY - Similar to Thursday. Southerly winds picking up late in the day. Max 8°C. Windy Friday night.

SATURDAY - Wet and quite windy, but mild at 12°C.

SUNDAY - Dry with some sunny spells. Cooler at 6°C.