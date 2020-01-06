Dundalk support service in urgent need of volunteers

ALONEs telephone and support service, based in Seatown, Dundalk, is currently in great need of volunteers.

This essential service provides a phone call to older people in your area to check in with them and see how they are coping on a daily basis.

The service is designed, primarily, to alleviate the negative impacts loneliness has on mental and physical health.

As a whole, in 2018, ALONE volunteers made 64,679 phone calls to 659 older people around Ireland.

The need for these calls to older people is huge and the number and requirement keeps growing.

If you like to chat, have basic computer skills, fluent English and have two hours a week during the mornings to spare, please contact Vicki O’Connell on: 083 3857815 or email: Victoria.oconnell@alone.ie.