Here's how to dispose of your Christmas tree in Dundalk

Blackrock Tidy Towns have announced that local firm Pelican Promotions - back fully trading after securing insurance - will again partner up to provide a free Christmas tree collection service for the annual tree shredding day this Saturday, January 11, in the Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Blackrock.

Whilst you can bring your tree directly to the community centre on the day (11.00 am – 3.00 pm) if you wish to have your tree collected please email pelicanfreecollection@gmail.com before Thursday January 8 to arrange your collection. Your email needs to include your name, address and Eircode and for ease of processing please also include in the ‘subject bar’ of your email your address for a second time.