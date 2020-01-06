Person rushed to hospital following North Louth incident

The Greenore Coast Guard, Carlingford and Dundalk Fire Brigades, An Gardai and Dundalk Paramedics were all called out to an incident in Gyles Quay last night.

According to the Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page an individual was "treated at the scene and taken safely to hospital by the HSE ambulance service".

The Community Facebook group has also indicated that the individual is recovering well.