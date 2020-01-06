Deaths in Louth - Monday January 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Briege Reilly (née Neary) of White Rath, Castlebellingham, Louth

Suddenly at home on January 3, 2020. Briege, much loved wife of Jack, dear mother of Linda, Danny and Joanne, and granny of Steven, Vicky Karen, and Ella Rose. Briege will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother James, son in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Briege will be reposing at her daughter Linda and Paul Nulty home “Hill View” Drumleck, A91W7CN from 2pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Peter’s Church Dromiskin arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Malachy (Mal) Browne of 2 Ardee Road, Dunleer, Louth

In his 94th year, peacefully in the care of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda. Mal, beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary Anne (née Gaynor).

Predeceased by his brothers Kevin, Brendan, Dermot, Patrick and Jim (Slater) and sister Mary (Morris). Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Rosaleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

May he rest in peace



