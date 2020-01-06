Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, January 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Martin Kirke, Lancashire, England and formerly of Knockbridge, Dundalk



Peacefully in the love and tender care of St. John's Hospice, Lancashire, England, formerly of Stephenstown, Knockbridge and Mountain View, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Molly, He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sarah, daughter Debbie and her mum Joan (née Hearty), brother Seamus (Blackrock), son in-law Noel Callan, grandchildren Dara, Mia, Jack and Lucy, sister in-law Patsy, step-children Carly and Sean, nieces, brothers and sisters in-law, extended family relatives and friends both in England and his home town of Dundalk.

Funeral Arrangements Later