Deaths in Louth - Sunday January 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Tommy Baldwin of Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

On January 3, 2020, peacefully at home. Tommy, much loved husband of Helen (née Lennon), dear father of Aine, Ian and Peter, loving grandad of Muireann, Liadan, Brín, Tadhg, and Clara, and brother of Mary, Eileen, Catherine, Billy and the late Breege.

Tommy will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son in law Neil, Peter’s partner Laura, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House private at the moment.

Funeral arrangements will be posted on Monday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dominic Hodnett of Collon, Co Louth and formerly of Skibbereen, Co Cork

On January 3, 2020, unexpectedly, Dominic dear father of Sophie and Lily, loving son of Philomena and the late Jerome, brother of the late Mary.

Sadly missed by his daughters and their mother Trudy, Mother, brothers John and Jerome Anthony, sister Ann Marie, Uncles, Aunts, Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral takes place privately.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Desmond John Drugan of Artane & formerly of Clontarf, Dublin and Ardee, County Louth



On January 3, 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Hardwicke Ward, Beaumont Hospital, brother of the late Paddy and Angela.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Christine, children Martina, Linda, Desmond, Maria and Seán, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 17 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Artane D05 FH28. Funeral thereafter to Balgriffin Cemetery D17 RR71.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation. https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Briege Reilly (née Neary) of White Rath, Castlebellingham, Louth



Suddenly at home on January 3, 2020. Briege, much loved wife of Jack, dear mother of Linda, Danny and Joanne, and granny of Steven, Vicky Karen, and Ella Rose. Briege will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother James, son in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House private until further notice.

Funeral arrangemnts will be posted on Monday morning.

May she rest in peace