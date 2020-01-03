Dundalk CEO awarded OBE for services to the oil and gas industry

Dundalk woman Collete Cohen has been awarded an OBE for her services to the Oil and Gas industry and government collaboration.

Ms Cohen, who hails from Haggardstown is the Chief Executive Officer of the Oil & Gas Technology Centre in Aberdeen.

She was recognised in the New Years Honours list along with other professionals who have climbed to the top of their fields.

Collette was appointed the CEO of the Scottish company Oil & Gas Technology Centre in 2016.

Created to help firms work together following a downturn in the energy sector, the organisation has gone on to broker millions of pounds of investments to secure the future of the industry.

She is one of Pat and Anna Reynolds four daughters. Her sister Patricia runs the well-known Reynolds Academy of Performing Arts and founded Feis Dundealgan.

Colette Cohen is the Chief Executive Officer for the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. Colette successfully launched the OGTC in 2017 and has established it as the ‘go-to’ technology centre for the industry.

Since starting her career offshore with BP in 1991, Colette has worked for ConocoPhillips in the North Sea, Norway, the US and Kazakhstan, where she received a Jubilee Medal from the Kazakh Prime Minister in recognition of her contribution to the country’s oil and gas industry.

Prior to joining the OGTC, she was Senior Vice President for Centrica Energy’s Exploration and Production business in the UK and The Netherlands.

Colette has previously served on the board of Oil & Gas UK and the OGA Decommissioning Board. She is now the Chair of the National College for Onshore Oil and Gas, sits on the Technology Leadership Board and is a Non-Executive Director for both OPITO and NORECO.

She is also a Commissioner for the Just Transition Commission for Scotland, an active champion for the industrial transition of the oil and gas industry to a net zero future and a committed role model for women in industry.

Colette is a chemistry graduate from Queens University Belfast, has a Masters in Project Management and Economics from Ceram University, an honorary doctorate from the University of Aberdeen, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Institute of Directors and a Trustee of Springer Rescue for Scotland.