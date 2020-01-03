Dundalk opera singer receives glowing review for latest performance

Dundalk operatic singing sensation, Tara Erraught has received glowing praise from a Guardian music critic for her "quietly intense and simply exquisite" Wigmore recital.

The performance with her pianist James Baillieu took place between Christmas and New Year.

The Guardian noted that the Dundalk singers' "beautifully-constructed programme mercifully avoided seasonal frivolity".

Tim Ashley noted: "Erraught has a bright mezzo with an appealing gleam in her upper registers, where her dynamic control is also exceptional, allowing her to float the final phrases of Mahler’s Ich Bin Der Welt Abhanden Gekommen with easy serenity.

"She’s also a fine vocal actor, nicely alert to mood and psychology, capable of bringing gossipy relish to Loewe’s wicked depiction of a parson’s daughters in Die Pfarrjüngferchen, and investing Goethe’s Gretchen, in Loewe’s remarkable Szene aus Faust, with considerable tragic force and weight.

"Her partnership with Baillieu is clearly a fine one, too. He’s an exceptional accompanist, knowing both when to hold back and let the vocal line do the work, and when to assert himself and propel the music forward. Loewe’s sometimes deceptively simple figurations seemed fraught with meaning throughout, and his playing in Mahler’s Ich Atmet’ Einen Linden Duft was simply exquisite."

Tara is a known as a leading light in the opera world. She is a former pupil of singing teacher Geraldine McGee and went on to study with Dr Veronica (Ronnie) Dunne in Dublin before taking up a position in the Opera Studio of Bayerische Staatsoper in 2008.