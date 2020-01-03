Irish Water
Carlingford to be affected by water supply disruption next week
Irish Water have announced that due to essential water leak repairs, the supply to Crossalaney Road in Carlingford will be affected next Monday and Tuesday.
The disruption to supplies will take place on Monday January 6, from 8am to 6pm and Tuesday January 7, from 8am to 6pm.
For updates to this, please see www.water.ie
