Anniversary mass being held for Dundalk knife attack victim

A second anniversary mass for the late Yosuke Sasaki is being held in St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church this morning from 9:30am.

24-year-old Yosuke was tragically killed in a knife attack as he walked home via the Avenue Road following a shift at National Pen on January 3, 2018.

Locals laid wreaths at the scene of the tragic Japanese nationals death on the Avenue Road this morning.

A man who claimed he was fighting for Isis when he stabbed Yosuke to death in 2018 was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity during a trial that took place last month.

Mohamed Morei, an Egyptian native has since been remanded to the Central Mental Hospital.