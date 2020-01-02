Louth gardai issue appeal for missing man

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Ambrose Doyle.

Ambrose was last seen on 25th November 2019 in the St. Dominic’s Park area, Rathmullen, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Ambrose’s family became concerned for his wellbeing when he didn’t make contact over the Christmas period.

Ambrose is described as approximately 5' 7" in height, of a slight build, with black hair. He also has tattoos on his chest. It is not known what Ambrose was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

REF: 3/20