'Urban Green' announced as theme of St Patrick's Day 2020 in Dundalk

The theme of this year's St Patrick's Day festival in Dundalk has been announced this afternoon.

The St. Patrick's Day Dundalk Facebook page has announced today this year's theme will be "Urban Green".

In the post made this afternoon, the committee said that:

"The theme of this year’s event is ‘Urban Green’, which mixes a green, environmentally-aware message with the huge improvements in the urban landscape in Dundalk recently – the Seek urban art festival earlier this year and the ongoing refurbishment of the public realm at Clanbrassil Street and St Nicholas Quarter.

"It is our intention to have a St Patrick’s parade on the evening of March 16, in order to maximise the creativity of everyone involved and to ensure that as many people as possible comes to see the parade.

"On St Patrick’s Day, there will be a family fun zone at the Market Square, with contemporary music and entertainment at Courthouse Square and traditional music at another stage at St Nicholas Quarter.

"The committee wishes to have as much community involvement as possible."

