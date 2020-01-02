Deaths in Louth - Thursday January 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Maureen Halpenny (née Corr) of 11 Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Dealgan House Nursing Home, 2nd January 2020. Maureen, much loved wife of the late Tom, loving mother of Miriam, Jim and Carina and dear granny of Caoimhe, Robert, Aaron, and Henry and sister of Rosaleen Cosgrove, Kathleen Norton and Willy and the late Eileen, Alice, Peter, Josephine, Gerard and Jim.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, daughter in law Terry, Carina’s partner Tim, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home A91W5W7 on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm, house private at all other times.

Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Clarke (née Kenny) of Five Oaks Village, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Boyle O’Reilly Terrace and Kingsgate, Duleek, Co Meath



On January 1, 2020, peacefully at her home. Mary beloved wife of the late Vincent and loving mam to Stephen and Gary. Sadly missed by her sons, son in law Jason, sister Kathleen, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 7pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care or the Irish Cancer Society.

House private on Saturday.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Caterina (Ninetta) D'Onorio of Drogheda, Co Louth, formerly of Italy



On December 30, 2019, peacefully, at her home. Caterina (Ninetta). Beloved wife of the the late Angelo.

Very sadly missed by her loving family Antonia, Filomena, Yolanda, Gina and Joe, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townleys Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 12 o'clock until 3 o'clock on Thursday January 2.

Removal from Funeral Home on Saturday moring at 11a.m driving to St. Peter's Church West Street, Drogheda, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30a.m. Repatriation will take place to Italy.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care Services.

May she rest in peace



