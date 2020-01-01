Deaths in Louth - Wednesday January 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Carolan of 67 Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the nurses and staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Catherine and loving husband of the late Briege and dear brother of the late Maura, Ann and Tony.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son Raymond, daughters Gillian and Aoife, sons-in-law Paul and Mark, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren Shane and Sarah, sister, Kay, brother Eddie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm-8pm on Wednesday and from 2pm-8pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Daniel (Burns) Bailey of 3 Laurel Grove, Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth / Belfast, Antrim

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Sally and cherished brother of Bridget.

John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and by all who knew and loved him.

Reposing at his home on Friday between 2 o’clock & 8 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium, Old Airport Road, Cloghran, Dublin (Eircode K67 HP26), arriving for Cremation Service at 1.30pm.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olive Morton of 14 St. Patrick's Terrace, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her parents Michael & Anne, sisters Margaret & Una and her loving aunt Una Mc Evoy.

Olive will be sadly missed and remembered with love her brother John & sister Sibeál O’Connor, nieces Anne & Margaret, nephews Daniel, Damien & Tommy, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 7 o’clock this Tuesday evening and from 12 o’clock New Years Day.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am (walking) to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock. Thereafter (driving) to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

House private Thursday morning. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240

May she rest in peace



