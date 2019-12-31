Dundalk mum warns teenagers of drugs dangers after son survives against the odds

A local mum, whose son was given a one percent chance to live after he took MDMA laced with rat poison, says she is on a mission to warn teenagers about the “harsh reality” of taking drugs.

Type 1 diabetic Odhran (Odi) Hearty Coburn (17) suffered multi-organ failure and had a 45-degree temperature after he took a £2 tablet at the Belsonic Concert in Belfast on June 25, 2019.

Odhran in Belfast’s Mater Hospital with his uncle Paul Coburn



A toxicology report at Belfast’s Mater Hospital revealed that the tablet consisted of 78% rat poison.



Odhran spent 33 days in the ICU unit in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before he was moved to a high dependency unit to recover in what his mother has described as a “miracle”.



A nurse told Grainne and her husband, Alan, that Odhran was the only patient to ever walk out of ICU.



Grainne explained: “Odhran went to the concert in Belfast on June 28, 2019. He’s a Type 1 diabetic. He approached a member of staff at the concert and said I don’t feel well - I took my insulin a few minutes ago. Then he fell on the ground and started convulsing.



“When I got the call about Odhran I was at a wedding in London. I was in total shock. It’s something you read about. You don’t think it’s something that would happen to normal families.



“For the next 39 hours he was 45 degrees. He was cooking on the inside - literally at boiling point.



“He stayed in Belfast the Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We were supposed to go to Kings Hospital in London but he wasn’t well enough to make the flights.



“So he was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin on Monday. He was given a one percent chance of survival. They said he was the sickest person in the hospital.



“He had a multi-organ failure - nothing was reacting. He had no organ activity.



“St Vincents is a centre of excellence for liver, so the main objective was to get his liver to respond as it’s an organ that can regenerate.



“They had a completely different way of nursing in Belfast than they did in Dublin. In Belfast we were told to talk to Odi and that he could hear us.



“It was so hard for the family - in Dublin Odi was in a dark room and there was no touch and no talk allowed. So we had to stand at his side in the room in complete silence. It was horrific. As a parent you just want to wrap your arms around them and tell them it's going to be okay - even though you can’t fix it.



“The prognosis was a one percent chance of survival. I decided to stay positive and wished he would be on that 1 in 100 and we received a miracle.”



“After 33 days in the ICU in true Odi form Odhran decided to show us his personality and started responding to us. It was a real bonus to us as we couldn’t tell what the extent of damage was to his body.”

Odhran Hearty in hospital



CHALLENGES AHEAD



Grainne added: “He is walking and talking now and trying to live as normal a life as possible. But he’s lost the use of his left arm - we’re not sure if this directly due to MDMA or if it’s nerve damage. So we’ll be targeting his arm with the rehab work. He returned to school on a part-time basis (5th year in Colaiste Cú Chulainn) on the Friday just before Christmas. The doctors said the routine would be good for him. So it’s a matter of building him back up again. and he’s been accepted into rehab in Dún Laoghaire, so that’s our next challenge.



“We are so thankful that he’s come through all of this. Hopefully after rehab we’ll see more improvements. It’s unbelievable to far. He’s a walking miracle. The fact that he walked out of the ICU.



“We built up an amazing rapport with the staff in the hospital. We spent 33 days sleeping on a couch in the hospital while Odi was there. The staff kept telling us to go home and get some rest but we wanted to be by his side.



“We did have such an amazing support network. Someone was with us at all times.



“The ward charge Dennis held my hand and said: “We’ve been here before and no one has ever walked out of ICU.”



ON A MISSION TO WARN TEENS OF DRUGS DANGERS

The local mum is now on a mission to expose the horrors of taking unknown substances at parties. She has approached secondary schools around Dundalk and says she hopes to come in and give the students talks about the "harsh reality of taking unknown substances" and showing them pictures and videos she took of Odhran during his time in intensive care.

Grainne explained: “After the concert, the PSNI approached me and asked me if I would take a picture of Odi in the hospital so that they could use it at the gates of concerts to warn other teenagers about the dangers of drugs.



“At the time I was disgusted by the suggestion but I kept a daily picture and video diary - I wasn’t sure what I’d do with the pictures at the time. But I knew I wanted to take this public at some stage - whatever the outcome had been, to help other children and help other families.



“Odhran is very well-known and popular around town. Kids think they’re invincible so I thought these pictures of him fighting for his life might have an impact.



“I’d love if one family would see those images and have a conversation at home to make their teenager aware of the consequences of taking drugs. I felt that by going public and exposing these shocking images it could mean another family might not have to walk the road we did.



“If I can help one teenager to say ‘Ok, I’m not going to buy that tablet’, I’d be happy with that.



Grainne added: “I don’t believe any teenager is aware of the full scale of the situation and how everyone in their family is affected. It has changed our whole family’s lives. I have two other children aged 23 and 14 and Odi was ripped out of their lives for months.



“Odi’s friends were texting me after the concert asking was he awake yet and I was thinking there is nothing to wake up here, all of his organs are failing. Kids just have no idea how serious it is.

“When it came to making the decision to go public, I knew there were always going to be some negative comments, but it has been generally positive.

“My mum and Odi were very close. She had a very powerful faith. She passed away recently and we really think she must have done a deal with the big man upstairs, to take her and leave Odi. It’s phenomenal how he’s recovered.”



