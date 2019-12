A man in his 50s was treated by paramedics following a crash on the N52 on the Ardee road early this morning.

According to reports on LMFM the van the man was driving veered off the road and hit a wall at the Mapastown Bridge around 7.30am this morning.

Gardaí said the man did not have to attend the hospital following the crash. Fire and rescue personnel were also at the scene.