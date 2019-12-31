Deaths in Louth - Tuesday December 31 2019

The death has occurred of Jenny Arrowsmith (née Duffy) of Ard na Solas, Lis na Dara, Carrick Road and formerly of Ceaderwood Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on December 30, 2019. Jenny, much loved wife of the late Charles and dear mother of Joe, Gerard, Peter, Alfie and the late Eugene. Jenny will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., A91XW66 from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, no Mass Cards and donations to The Birches, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Bolton Callan (née Maddy) of 64 Belfry Drive, St Alphonsus Road., Dundalk, Louth



On December 30, 2019. Kathleen, much loved wife of John and dear mother of Clare, Aidan junior, Shane, Jason, and Korey loving granny of Millie, and dear sister of Dean.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, granddaughter, brother, mother in law, father in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her from A91 E1V7 on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Byrne (née Downey) of Harbour Road, Clogherhead and formerly of Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone



On December 30, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Eileen, beloved wife of Michael and loving mammy to Caitriona, Michelle and Anita.

Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons in law Peter and Enda, Caitriona’s partner John, grandchildren Katie, Lucy, Emma, Mia, Beth and Darragh, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Michael’s Church, Clogherhead, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Denis’s Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Caterina (Ninetta) D' Onorio of Drogheda, Louth and formerly of Italy

On December 30, 2019, peacefully at her home. Caterina (Ninetta). Beloved wife of the the late Angelo. Very sadly missed by her loving family Antonia, Filomena, Yolanda, Gina and Joe, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townleys Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 12 o’clock until 3 o’clock on Tuesday.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Louth Palliative Care Services.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace









