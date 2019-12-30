Dundalk woman admitted harassing former work colleague

A 40-year-old woman who admitted harassing a former work colleague by sending her unsolicited gifts and text messages and turning up at her home, has been given a six month suspended sentence at Dundalk District Court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan criticised the behaviour of Caroline Mallon of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk and her failure to get treatment.

The case had originally be heard by Judge John Coughlan who had adjourned the sentencing, pending the preparation of a Probation report, but he is no longer the sitting judge in the district and last Wednesday Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard an outline of the facts.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder said the victim had asked Gardai in December 2016 to speak go Caroline Mallon about her unwanted behaviour in the hope that there would be no further contact.

However, in February 2017 she made a formal complaint and provided copies of disciplinary action by her employer against the defendant.

Photos were handed into the court of wrapped gifts that had been left in the victim’s post box, and gardai also accessed voicemail and texts on her mobile phone.

The defence solicitor stressed that there was no malice involved.

However, the injured party told the court she had had to move out of Dundalk and leave her job and claimed that even that day she was getting lingering looks from the accused, whom she believed has no remorse for what she’s done.

The Defence solicitor said he wanted to be clear that his client fully apologises.

Judge McKiernan noted that a psychiatric report found the accused is not suffering from any mental illness and she had concerns about her reoffending given her lack of insight into the impact her behaviour had.

The solicitor stressed that his client had no previous convictions and a strong work history and added she had become infatuated with the injured part and fully accepts how upset the victim is.

Judge McKiernan who said the victim was “entitled to live her life without this lady tormenting her” imposed a six-month sentence suspended for a year on the defendant entering a bond to be under the supervision of the Probation Service and on condition that she attend primary care counselling.

At the request of the Defence the judge fixed recognizance for an appeal – on the defendant’s on bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 in cash.