Weather forecast for Louth this week

With the new year just around the corner, what do the first days of 2020 hold for the county weatherwise? Well, Louth Weather is on hand to give you a rundown of the week's forecast:

MONDAY - Grey and cloudy but mostly dry. The odd patch of light drizzle possible adds a weak front crosses the country. Light to moderate northerly winds. Max 10°C.

Clear spells tonight will allow frost to develop.

TUESDAY - A cold sunny start. Cloudy but dry for the afternoon. Light variable breeze. Cooler at 7°C.

Tuesday night will be cloudy but dry with a light breeze and temperatures around 6°C.

WEDNESDAY - Cloudy but dry again!! Moderate southerly winds. Max 7°C.

THURSDAY - An area of low pressure looks like breaking through the high pressure. This may result in some light rainfall late Thursday. Winds will be stronger too, gusting top 60kph. Milder at 11°C.

FRIDAY - overall dry and cloudy, but more chance of the sun breaking through. Moderate westerly winds. Max 7°C.

THE WEEKEND - Yet again .. cloudy but dry!! Moderate westerly winds. Max 9°C.